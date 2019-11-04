SC directs Odisha Govt to appoint full-time administrator for Srimandir

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
full-time administrator for Srimandir
0

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Odisha Government to appoint a full-time administrator for the Srimandir in Puri to manage the administration.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee today passed a slew of directions to inject reforms in the management of Jagannath temple in Puri, including a direction to construct shelter houses for pilgrims. As many as 22 directions were issued to the State Government.

Related Posts

Minor girl drowns in water tank in Jharsuguda

Nominations Called For 2nd Odisha Excellence Award

Arrested Kendrapara Cooperative Society President Served…

The apex court directed the state government to file an inventory of properties belonging to the 12th-century Shrine, appoint a full-time administrator, set up a sewage treatment plant, shelters for 60,000 devotees in association with Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA)

The bench also directed SJTA to ensure there should not be misbehaviour with women and incidents like snatching and pick-pocketing and to ensure that all rituals shall be held according to the tradition and practices and the State Government and court will not interfere in this.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Minor girl drowns in water tank in Jharsuguda

Nominations Called For 2nd Odisha Excellence Award

Arrested Kendrapara Cooperative Society President Served…

1 of 7,410