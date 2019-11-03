Satya Pal Malik takes oath as Goa Governor

Panaji: Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik was sworn-in as Governor of Goa on Sunday by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog.

The formal ceremony took place at Raj Bhavan near Panaji. Malik was appointed as the Governor of Goa by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25. He replaces Mridula Sinha, whose tenure expired on August 31.

Malik was Governor of Jammu and Kashmir when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

In a statement the Goa government said Malik entered politics in 1965 inspired by the socialist ideology of freedom fighter late Ram Manohar Lohia.