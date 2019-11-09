Sanjay Puran Singh’s Bahattar Hoorain to compete for UNESCO medal at IFFI

Mumbai: Indian film ”Bahattar Hoorain” will be competing for the UNESCO medal at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019.

Helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh, the film will compete for the medal with seven other International films.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on his Twitter.

The winner will be selected by an independent jury and the award will be handed over during the closing ceremony of the festival.

IFFI would be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 with close to 250 films from various countries to be screened at the premier movie extravaganza.