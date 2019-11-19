Sambalpur: Plus II College principal under Vig scanner

Sambalpur: Vigilance sleuths today conducted raids at several places including the residence of a principal of a Plus II college in Sambalpur district for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the known source of income.

The person, identified as Jayaprakash Patel, is posted as a principal of Prabhudayal Rural College in Kesaibahal area.

Acting on the allegation against the lecturer, a team of the anti-corruption wing of Rourkela Vigilance division on Tuesday morning carried out raids at six places.

Sources said verification of several documents and papers relating to the incident is being carried out.

The raids were conducted following allegation against the accused officer for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.