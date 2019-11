Salman Khan returns as singer in Dabangg 3’s ‘Yu Karke’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan is again set to enthrall fans by singing a song titled ‘Yu Karke’ in his upcoming action-packed flick Dabangg 3.

The Bollywood hunk took to Twitter and wrote:

<>

</>

The music has been composed by Sajid-Wajid, who have scored music for the other various Salman-starrers including Dabangg 2 and Partner. Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Deva, is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

Notably, Salman first sung for his 1999 film Hello Brother, and has since then recorded songs for films such as Kick and Hero.