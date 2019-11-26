Saina Nehwal Pulls Out Of Syed Modi International

Lucknow: After Premier Badminton League (PBL), Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has pulled out off the Syed Modi International beginning here on Tuesday.

Three-time former champion Saina is going through a bad patch having lost six times in the first round this season. The 29-year-old from Hyderabad has already pulled out of PBL to prepare for the next season.

The 18-year-old Lakshya, on the other hand, will look to grab his maiden Super 300 crown this week following his title triumphs at two Super 100 events — Dutch and SaarLorLux Open — this year.

Focus will be on the men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the Thailand Open Super 500 title and then reached the finals of French Open Super 750 this season.