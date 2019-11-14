Sabarimala verdict: Supreme Court refers the matter to 7-judge bench

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the review petitions to a larger 7-Judge bench to  decide the entry of women to Sabarimala Temple.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the question of whether women of all ages should be allowed into Sabarimala was part of a larger debate.

The Supreme Court has received over 60 petitions seeking review of its verdict which was delivered in September last year. The decision had sparked violent protests in Kerala.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had reserved its decision on February 6 after hearing various parties including those seeking re-consideration of the verdict.

