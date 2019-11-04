SaarLorlux Open: Lakshya Sen wins title by defeating Weng Hong Yang

Germany: India’s Lakshya Sen on Sunday earned his second consecutive Super 100 title after beating Chinese shuttler Weng Hong Yang in the final of SaarLorLuxOpen title in Saarbrucken in Germany.

Lakshya, seeded eighth, needed 59 minutes to overcome Weng 17-21 21-18 21-16 in the summit clash for his third successive singles title of the season.

He had clinched the Belgian International challenge and Dutch Open Super Tour 100 in his last two outings. He had also reached the Polish Open final this year.

After this win, Lakshyaa is set to break into the top 50 when the BWF rankings are released on Tuesday.

Lakshya is likely to participate in two International Challenge events, the Irish Open (November 13-16) and Scottish Open (November 21-24) – before featuring in the Syed Modi International Super 300 (November 26-December 1).