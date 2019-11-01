Rourkela Steel Plant organises programmes in periphery village to mark Vigilance Awareness Week-2019

Rourkela: As part of the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week-2019, the Vigilance Department of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) organised an awareness programme at Bijadihi Government Girls’ High School under Bisra Block on 30th October.

Mr. A C Rathi, GM (Vigilance) & ACVO and Mr. P M Behera, GM In-charge, CSR and officials of State Government were present on the occasion. In the beginning, the dignitaries lighted ceremonial lamp and offered floral tributes at the portrait of Sardar Ballabh Bhai Patel.

Mr. Rathi and Mr. Behera spoke on the theme of this year’s Vigilance Awareness Week that is ‘Integrity- a way of life’. They encouraged the students to inculcate the right values in day to day life and contribute to nation-building. The students of the school who stood first in the Odia and Hindi elocution competition also delivered speeches. Slogans were read and vigilance pledge was administered to all present on the occasion.

A rally was also organised as part of the programme, in which a large number of children went around the village holding placards.

It is worth mentioning here that the Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from 28th October to 2nd November 2019. An array of programmes is being organised by the Vigilance Department of RSP to mark the observance of the week.