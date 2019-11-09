Rohit Sharma asks critics to allow breathing space to Rishabh Pant

Nagpur: In several times young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant had been criticised for his wrong shot selections. But today Indian stand by Captain Rohit Sharma asked the critics to allow some breathing space to Pant for his newly started cricketing career.

In the Rajkot T20I, an under-fire Rishabh Pant once again invited criticism on social media after he made an error of collecting the ball in front of the stumps before trying to effect a stumping in Yuzvendra Chahal’s first over.

Despite this, Rohit Sharma strongly backed Pant, saying the 22-year-old has just started out his international career everyone should motivate him for his talent, not for his mistakes.

Speaking to media persons, Rohit Sharma said,” I just feel that Rishabh needs to be allowed to do what he wants to do on the field. I would request everyone to keep their eyes away from Rishabh Pant for a while. He is a fearless cricketer and we (team management) want him to have that freedom. And if you guys take your eyes off him for some time, it will allow him to perform even better”.

“Focus on him a lot more when he is doing good things also, not just bad things. He has been learning, there have been times he has kept well also. He is trying to do what the team management wants him to do,” Sharma added.

Notably, Pant has scored 352 runs in 22 T20I games at 20.70. In 12 ODIs, he has scored 229 runs at 22.90 average.