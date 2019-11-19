Rich tributes paid to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee and ex-PM Manmohan Singh paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on 102nd birth anniversary.

They paid floral tributes to the former prime minister at Shakti Sthal, her memorial.

Indira Gandhi was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and later between 1980 and 1984. She was born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad.

The Congress tweeted: “On her birth anniversary we pay homage to India’s first female Prime Minister, the Late Smt Indira Gandhi. Her will and determination led our country to great heights”.