Reliance Jio extends Rs 699 JioPhone Diwali offer till Nov 30

Bhubaneswar: Buoyed by the massive rural demand and record sales of its feature-rich ultra-affordable JioPhone available at just Rs. 699/- under JioPhone Diwali offer, Reliance Jio has extended the limited period special festive offer for additional one month spanning November.

JioPhone’s Dussehra to Diwali offer has helped millions of 2G users especially in rural and remote areas across the country, to migrate to a Digital Life and usher in digital prosperity during the festivities. Under the JioPhone Diwali Offer, JioPhone witnessed an unprecedented record sale during the past 3 weeks, due to which Jio has decided to continue the onslaught for one additional month spanning November. Through this extension, Jio expects to migrate multi-fold 2G feature phone users onto the JioPhone platform and continue to be the SINGLE-LARGEST 4G DEVICE PLATFORM.

Millions of people residing in the rural and farthest remote corners of the country in some of the hitherto unconnected areas have been delighted to have affordable connectivity option through JioPhone Diwali offer, making it a big success as they joined the 4G digital life enjoying services like video calling, live music, TV and entertainment on phone and much more. Fueled by the huge popularity of JioPhone, Jio has been consistently adding millions of rural subscribers every month while other incumbent operators are losing in millions for failing to provide affordable connectivity options to users. Be it remote tribal pockets in districts like Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri of Odisha or the vast rural and hilly terrains of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh or Jharkhand, JioPhone has witnessed massive demand and record sales, while significantly contributing towards digital inclusion.

It may be noted that JioPhone Diwali Offer presents customers with popular feature-rich JioPhone at just Rs. 699/- wherein they are able to save flat Rs. 800/- during this special festive offer period. The offer also provides additional data benefits worth Rs. 700/- thus enabling JioPhone users to enter an unseen world of entertainment, payments, e-commerce, education, learning, train and bus booking, and lots more. This additional data is being given on every subsequent recharge for the first 7 recharges (Rs 99 * 7) that the customer does.