Regional Workshop On Capacity Building Held In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A two days regional workshop on capacity building on Skills Strengthen for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) for SPIUs, ITIs, IMCs & ICs has been organised by State Project Implementation Unit of Directorate of Technical Education and Training under the supervision of Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

Hon’ble Minister Skill Development and Technical Education(SD&TE),Sri PremanandaNayak has inaugurated the programme in the presence of Commissioner-cum-secretary, SD&TE, Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Sri Sunil Choudhary, Joint Director, E&T, MP, Sri Vivek Acharya, Director, E&T, Chhattisgarh, Sri Sanjay Kumar and Sri Jagat Narayan Prasad, Director, E&T, Jharkhand.

STRIVE is an initiative of MSDE with funding assistance from the World Bank towards improving the quality and relevance and reforms in vocational training. By this programme economically disadvantaged and undeserved communities will get skill opportunity for their youth and can be developing a globally competitive workforce. In this scheme, 400 Government ITIs and 100 private ITIs have been included. Up to now, 314 ITIs have been selected where 281 are Government and 33 are private. In this two days’ workshop 28 ITIs from Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have participated.

Addressing the programme minister SD&TE, Sri Nayak said that apprenticeship training has been globally recognised as an important tool for bridging the gap of semi-skilled and skilled professionals. Improving apprenticeship training is really needed and this aspect has been perfectly addressed in the STRIVE scheme.

While welcoming to the beautiful temple city Bhubaneswar and State Odisha, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sri Singh expressed the various steps taken by SD&TE department for the transformation of ITIs. Physical transformation, as well as digital and intellectual transformation, is very essential for the ITIs. He said Government of Odisha has already taken steps like World Bank assisted programme like STRIVE scheme.

He stated that we have tried our best for the best possible infrastructure, best workshop and the latest equipment for our ITIs. To meet the demand of the Job market we are providing life skills programme to our ITI student. The kind of job environment is completely digital. So the department is focusing on transformation on digital-based input. When girls’ enrolment is improved, automatically the quality of education will improve. So the dept. is targeting for 30% enrolment in the ITIs, he said.

Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTE&T), Director, Sri Reghu G gave the welcome address and Deputy Director DTE&T, Sri Ajay Panda gave the vote of thanks on this occasion.

Among others, Additional Secretary, Sudarshan Panda, ITI principal, ITI student and other officials from the department were there.