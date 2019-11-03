Regional Audition for KIIT Nanhipari Little Miss India held

Bhubaneswar: Regional auditions for the much-awaited KIIT Nanhipari Little Miss India Competition held at KIIT premises on 3rd November 2019. A large number of participants from various parts of Odisha have participated.

Ollywood Actress Ms. Poonam Mishra; Choreographer Ms. Mandakini Jena, Fashion Photographer Ashutosh Sahoo, Pratima Panda, Mrs. Queen Universe 2019 joined as Jury, while KIIT Nanhipari Core Team Dr. Sucheta Priyabadini, Dr. Shradhanjali Nayak, Dr. Smita Mohanty were present on the occasion.

Like every year many attractive prizes have been introduced in the 18th edition of the competition this year also. The Prize Money for the winner is Rs. 21 lakh – Rs. 3 lakh cash prize and 100% academic fee waiver subject to a maximum of Rs. 18 lakh for studying in any discipline in KIIT University. The 1st Runners Up would win Rs.10 lakh – Rs. 1 lakh cash prize and 50% academic fee waiver subject to maximum of Rs. 9 lakh for studying any discipline in KIIT University. Similarly, the 2nd Runners Up would get Rs. 9.5 lakh – Rs. 50,000/- Cash Prize and 50% academic fee waiver subject to maximum of Rs. 9 lakh for studying any discipline in KIIT University.

“Nanhipari” is a National level talent hunt competition amongst young girls between the age group of 13-16 years. It had a modest start in 2001 in a remote and small tribal town of Keonjhar District of Odisha. In a short time-span of just 18 years has reached a new height with national repute.