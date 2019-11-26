Realme X50: Realme’s first 5G smartphone to hit Indian market soon

New Delhi: Realme has now revealed the name of its first 5G phone – the Realme X50 – that will be launched soon. Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, revealed in a Weibo post that Realme X50 will be the company’s first 5G phone.

The upcoming Realme phone will offer support for both 5G Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) networks, or to put it simply, dual-mode 5G connectivity support. But neither the Realme executive nor the company itself, have revealed whether the Realme X50 will rely on a MediaTek SoC or a Qualcomm SoC to offer 5G support.

Moreover, it will sport a pill-shaped hole-punch on the front that will house dual selfie cameras.

Realme did announce at the Realme X2 Pro Indian launch that it will bring its 5G smartphone by the end of 2019. And that means we could expect the Realme X50 with 5G support in India within December 2019. That will make it the first company in India to bring a 5G phone but India still has no access to 5G networks from any of the telecom operators yet. And that seems to be unlikely in 2020 as well.