Realme 5s to be launched on Nov 20, specifications here

New Delhi: Realme 5s is an upcoming smartphone by Realme. The phone is rumoured to come with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels.

The Realme 5s is launching in India on November 20 alongside the flagship Realme X2 Pro.

The Realme 5 sells with a starting price of Rs 8,999 in India. We expect the price of the Realme 5s to also fall under the Rs 10,000 category.

The predecessor – Realme 5 – is currently selling in India with a starting price of Rs 8,999. After the phone launches in India it will be available on Flipkart, the e-commerce platform has officially confirmed.

Realme 5s specifications