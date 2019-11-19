Realme 5s to be launched on Nov 20, specifications here

New Delhi: Realme 5s is an upcoming smartphone by Realme. The phone is rumoured to come with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels.
The Realme 5s is launching in India on November 20 alongside the flagship Realme X2 Pro.
The Realme 5 sells with a starting price of Rs 8,999 in India. We expect the price of the Realme 5s to also fall under the Rs 10,000 category.
The predecessor – Realme 5 – is currently selling in India with a starting price of Rs 8,999. After the phone launches in India it will be available on Flipkart, the e-commerce platform has officially confirmed.
Realme 5s specifications
- Realme confirms that the Realme 5s will come packed with a 6.51-inch HD display.
- The smartphone will include a waterdrop notch on the front.
- The waterdrop notch will hold the selfie camera and minimalizes the side bezels.
- An official teaser reveals that the Realme 5s will include a single selfie camera inside the notch on the front.
- The Realme 5s will come with quad-camera setup on the back. The camera has already revealed some of the camera specifications. The Realme 5s will include a main 48MP camera on the back. Details of other cameras are yet to be revealed by the company.
- The Realme 5s will sport diamond-cut design on the back.
- The teaser shows the Realme 5s in Red. We expect the phone to have more colour options.
- The Realme 5s will include a circular rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
- The Realme 5s is expected to run the latest version of ColorOS based on Android 9 Pie.