Realme 5s to be launched on Nov 20, specifications here

Tech NewsGadgetsTech
By pragativadinewsservice
Realme 5s
10

New Delhi: Realme 5s is an upcoming smartphone by Realme. The phone is rumoured to come with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels.

The Realme 5s is launching in India on November 20 alongside the flagship Realme X2 Pro.

The Realme 5 sells with a starting price of Rs 8,999 in India. We expect the price of the Realme 5s to also fall under the Rs 10,000 category.

Related Posts

Airtel, Vodafone Idea to increase prepaid and postpaid plan…

India Leads Mobile Ad Fraud In Asia

Spotify Feature Creates Customized Road Trip Playlists

The predecessor – Realme 5 – is currently selling in India with a starting price of Rs 8,999. After the phone launches in India it will be available on Flipkart, the e-commerce platform has officially confirmed.

Realme 5s specifications   

  • Realme confirms that the Realme 5s will come packed with a 6.51-inch HD display.
  • The smartphone will include a waterdrop notch on the front.
  • The waterdrop notch will hold the selfie camera and minimalizes the side bezels.
  • An official teaser reveals that the Realme 5s will include a single selfie camera inside the notch on the front.
  • The Realme 5s will come with quad-camera setup on the back. The camera has already revealed some of the camera specifications. The Realme 5s will include a main 48MP camera on the back. Details of other cameras are yet to be revealed by the company.
  • The Realme 5s will sport diamond-cut design on the back.
  • The teaser shows the Realme 5s in Red. We expect the phone to have more colour options.
  • The Realme 5s will include a circular rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
  • The Realme 5s is expected to run the latest version of ColorOS based on Android 9 Pie.
Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Airtel, Vodafone Idea to increase prepaid and postpaid plan…

India Leads Mobile Ad Fraud In Asia

Spotify Feature Creates Customized Road Trip Playlists

1 of 110