Realme 5s design revealed in Flipkart teaser

New Delhi: Realme 5s will debut with a 6.51-inch HD+ display, Flipkart has revealed through its teaser page ahead of its launch on November 20.

Flipkart has updated the teaser page to showcase the display specifications of the Realme 5s. The upcoming smartphone will come with a 6.51-inch HD+ display — similar to the 6.5-inch HD+ display featured on the Realme 5. The new Realme phone will also come with a quad rear camera setup — just like the previous model.

However, unlike the Realme 5₹ 9,095 that had a 12-megapixel primary sensor, the Realme 5s will come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, as earlier spotted on the teaser page released by Flipkart.

The teaser page also showcased that the Realme 5s will come with a 5,000mAh battery. Further, the handset will retain the waterdrop-style display notch that we saw on the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in the past. It will also have a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Realme 5s launch in India is set alongside the Realme X2 Pro on November 20. Both phones are likely to be available for purchase through Flipkart as well as Realme online store and various offline stores in the country.

It is confirmed that the Realme 5s will come with a primary rear 48MP sensor. For now there are no words on whether the phone will use a Sony or a Samsung sensor for the main camera. The phone is expected to come with an 8MP secondary image sensor, third is said to be a 2MP image sensor and lastly the fourth one is likely to be a 2MP sensor. On the front the phone is expected to use a 13MP selfie shooter. The leak further reveals that the Realme 5s will run Android 9 Pie.

As of now, there are no details of the Realme 5s India price. For the price, we will need to wait till Realme unveils the smartphone in India on November 20.