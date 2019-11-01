RDX found at IGI Airport in New Delhi

By pragativadinewsservice
RDX found
2

New Delhi: Security was tightened at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi on Friday after RDX was found in a bag.

Authorities immediately took the help of bomb detection and disposal squad along with sniffer dogs. The black bag detected by CISF personnel has been kept in a cooling pit.

Preliminary reports said the content of the bag was scanned by an explosive detector but the exact nature of the explosive was being ascertained. Media reports said the explosive has now been kept under observation for 24 hours.

Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) said: “The bag was removed with the help of CISF and shifted to another place. It has not been opened yet. It seems like there are some electric wire inside it. We have increased the security of the airport premises”.

pragativadinewsservice
