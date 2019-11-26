Ravi Shastri backs Rishabh Pant, urges to learn from mistakes

New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh pant has been again supported by India coach Ravi Shastri, as he advised Rishabh to settle down and find his bearings.

Pant in his short international career, who burst onto the scene after his IPL heroics, has often come under the scanner due to his impatience as he often tends to go for his shots with complete disregard to the situation.

“Rishabh Pant was entrusted with the responsibility of filling the big void left by Dhoni in limited-overs cricket but the Delhi based wicketkeeper hasn’t quite been able to get a grip on the opportunity and cement his place in the team,” Shastri said.

In his entire ODI career, Pant has managed just 229 runs in 10 innings at an average of 22.90 with 48 being his highest score. In the 23 T20Is that he has played, Pant has managed 358 runs at 19.88 with two half-centuries to his name.

Rishabh Pant has been picked as the lone wicketkeeper in the 15-member team for the three T20Is and three ODIs against the West Indies. India head coach has backed Rishabh Pant saying it’s not possible to become a superstar in one day.