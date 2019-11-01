Rare Indian softshell turtle rescued in Cuttack village

Cuttack: Cuttack Forest Division officials have rescued an endangered Indian softshell turtle weighing over 50 kilograms from Dalijoda area in Cuttack district today.

As per reports the turtle got stuck to a fishing hook in an old pond and was immediately rescued by the forest officials.

The turtle was later brought to the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) where vets removed the fishing hook through an operation.

Doctors at the OUAT said that the turtle has been handed over to the forest officials which will take a final call on its release.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List, the species of Indian softshell turtle is considered to be vulnerable because of multiple threats to its survival such as loss of habitat, poaching, and illegal trade.