Rajinikanth Honoured With Icon Of Golden Jubilee Award At IFFI 2019

New Delhi: The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has honoured legendary actor Rajinikanth today as the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award this year.

Rajinikanth received the award in the presence of Amitabh Bachchan, Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant at the 50th edition of the film festival.

The official account of IFFI 2019 took to Twitter to share a few pictures from the ceremony.

On November 2, Prakash Javadekar had announced that Rajinikanth will be conferred with Icon of Golden Jubilee award at IFFI this year.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, during the past several decades, I am happy to announce that the award for the ICON OF GOLDEN JUBILEE OF #IFFI2019 is being conferred on cine star Shri S Rajnikant.

IFFIGoa50 pic.twitter.com/oqjTGvcrvE — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 2, 2019

As per IFFI 2019, Rajinikanth has worked in 206 films in a career spanning over 44 years. He made his acting debut with director K Balachandar’s Apoorva Ragangal in 1975. Rajinikanth has been a recipient of several honours including Padma Bhushan (2000) and Padma Vibhushan (2016).

Rajinikanth will now be seen in AR Murugadoss’s upcoming directorial venture Darbar.

Apart from various Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, Rajinikanth shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Andha Kanoon (1983), Geraftaar (1985) and Hum (1991) in Bollywood.