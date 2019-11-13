Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore starrer ‘Aradhana’ to be screened at IFFI 2019

Mumbai: Shakti Samanta’s directorial venture Aradhana will be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is scheduled to be held in Goa this month.

Actor Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore played the lead role in the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the news.

Sharmila Tagore also won her first Filmfare Best Actress Award for the role.

Originally released in Hindi-Urdu and dubbed in Bengali, Aradhana’s huge success led to two remakes, both starring Vanisri in Tagore’s role: the Tamil film Sivagamiyin Selvan (1974) and the Telugu film Kannavari Kalalu (1974).

This film is counted among the 17 consecutive hit films of Rajesh Khanna between 1969 and 1971, by adding the two hero films Marayada and Andaz to the 15 consecutive solo hits he gave from 1969 to 1971.