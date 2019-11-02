Raids During Kali Puja: Cuttack Police Seize Huge Cache Of Liquor, 41 Held

By pragativadinewsservice
Cuttack Police Seize Huge Cache Of Liquor
Cuttack: Intensifying the clampdown on various illegal activities, Cuttack Police and Special Squad arrested at least 41 persons and seized a huge cache of liquor from them in the last few days.

According to the available information, the police parties carried out multiple raids across the City during the Kali Puja festival and eventually nabbed a total of 41 anti-socials from different areas for their involvement in the illegal liquor trade.

Besides, the cops also seized a huge amount of liquor and cash from the accused persons. Cases under relevant sections have been registered against the accused persons.

