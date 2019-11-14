Rafale verdict: Supreme Court dismisses review pleas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions on Rafale fighter jet deal giving a clean chit to the NDA government.

Dismissing the three review pleas, the Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph said they will not get into a fishing or roving inquiry on the basis of perception of individuals.

The bench of the highest court of the land ruled that it has “No merits. Dismissed,”. The court, however, allowed the government’s application to make certain corrections in the December 14, 2018 verdict.

The three review petitions had challenged the SC verdict of December 14, 2018 on the Rafale deal. The first one was filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan; and others by lawyer Vineet Dhandha and Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Sanjay Singh.