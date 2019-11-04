Rafael Nadal retains No 1 spot for eighth time

Rafael Nadal is back to the world No. 1 for the eighth time in his career in the ATP rankings released today.

The Spaniard goes up one place to overtake Novak Djokovic even though the Serb sealed his fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Nadal, whose last stint at the top ended a year ago on November 4, 2018, withdrew from his semifinal against Shapovalov in Paris.

Djokovic slips down the rankings because he loses the points that he won a year ago in London when Nadal was absent.