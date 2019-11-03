Rafael Nadal pulls out of Paris Masters after abdominal injury, doubt for ATP finals

By pragativadinewsservice
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Paris Masters
9

Paris: Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Paris Masters with an abdominal injury just minutes before the scheduled start of his semi-final against Denis Shapovalov on Saturday.

Canadian youngster Shapovalov will face Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final in the French capital.

Second seed Nadal could have secured the year-end world number one ranking ahead of Djokovic by winning the Bercy title this week.

Djokovic had beaten Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in the first semi-final, but with an expectant crowd waiting in their seats for the second last-four match, it was announced that Nadal was out of the tournament.

Nadal will now face a race to be fit in time for the ATP Finals, which start in London on November 10.

pragativadinewsservice
