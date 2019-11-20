Puri: Contractual Employees Lock-Up NHM Director Inside CDMO Office

By pragativadinewsservice
Puri
Puri: Contractual employees of the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) locked up NHM Director Shalini Pandit inside the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) office today.

According to sources, the contractual employees locked the entrance gate of the office and staged protest for an hour demanding regularisation of their jobs and payment of pending remuneration.

Sources said, the agitating employees locked up  Pandit when she was present inside the CDMO office. Earlier today, Pandit had visited DHH to take stock of the healthcare services.

On being informed, police reached the spot and opened the gate. The cops also held talks with the employees following which normalcy returned at the office.

pragativadinewsservice
