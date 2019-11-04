Puri CESU clerk, tea stall owner arrested for taking bribe

Bhubaneswar: A clerk of Junior Engineer office of CESU and a tea stall owner in Kanas area of Puri district were arrested by Vigilance sleuths for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000.

The accused clerk has been identified as Surendra Naik and the tea stall owner identified as Narendra Biswal.

According to Vigilance, Naik had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 amount from complainant Surya Prasad Mishra of Purohitpur village in order to change transformer from 16 kV to 25 kV as 16 kV transformer installed in the village Purohitpur is unable to take the load.

Mishra had lodged a complaint following which a trap was laid accordingly by the anti-corruption bureau officials.

As asked by the accused clerk, complainant Mishra handed over the bribe money to accused Biswal, tea stall owner, near the CESU office. Biswal received the bribe money and handed over the same to Naik after counting the amount. In the meanwhile, the Vigilance sleuths nabbed the Clerk and the tea stall owner red-handed.

“The bribe money was recovered from the possession of accused Naik and seized in presence of the witnesses. His left-hand wash and shirt pocket wash as well as both hands wash of Biswal, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by them,” the Vigilance said.

Reportedly, the residential house of Naik at Majhikera is being searched. Both Naik and Biswal have been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court. In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance police have registered a case (50/19) Under Sections 7/12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.