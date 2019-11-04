Protesting Corporal Punishment, Students Lock Up School Gate In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Demanding actions against teachers for meting out corporal punishment at 100 girl students of Kasturba Project Upper Primary School, under Raikia block in Kandhamal district, today locked the main gate of the school and staged a sit-in protest.

According to sources, around 160 girl students residing in the school hostel staged protest after the school authorities including the officials of district education department did not pay heed to their repeated complaints.

As per allegations, two teachers of the school thrashed students even on their minor faults. After being tortured by the frequent assaults of the teachers the students complained to school Headmistress about the matter.

Besides, the students also stated about the harsh behaviour of teachers to the senior officials of the district education department who had visited the school for inquiry on September 16.

However, the students have alleged that even after 1.5 months of the enquiry any steps regarding the accused teachers are yet to be taken.

Protesting against the lackadaisical attitude of the school authorities and officials of the district education department, the students sat on dharna demanding justice.

Meanwhile, any comments from the school authorities or officials of the district education department could not be obtained on the matter.