Pro-democracy protesters defy Chinese President’s warning

Hong Kong: Pro-democracy protesters here took to streets on Friday defying warning by Chinese President Xi Jinping, media reports said.

Hong Kong has been witnessing relentless protests since June. Over 7.5 million people have vented fury at eroding freedoms under Chinese rule.

Major universities in the city have become hubs for the protesters, the media reports said.

With China offering no concessions, protesters switched tactics on Monday when they launched a “blossom everywhere” campaign to cause as much disruption as possible across Hong Kong and overwhelm the police force.