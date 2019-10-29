Private firm staffer robbed of Rs 18 lakh in Athagarh

Athagarh: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 18 lakh from an employee of a private company near Khuntuni Rajkishorepur in Athagarh on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after the victim, an employee of a private company, lodged a complaint at the Khuntuni police station in this regard.

According to the complaint, the victim was headed to Bhubaneswar from Dhenkanal this morning when four bike-borne miscreants intercepted him. When opposed, the desperadoes threatened him and decamped with the bag containing Rs 18 lakh.

Following the incident, the employee approached the police and lodged an FIR regarding the loot.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under relevant Sections of IPC. Reportedly, Khuntuni police have reached the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.