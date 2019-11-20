Prithvi-II ballistic missile successfully test-fired off Odisha coast

Balasore: India successfully carried out night-time test-firing of indigenously developed surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile Prithvi-II off the Odisha coast on Wednesday evening.

As per reports, the Strategic Forces Command of Indian Army test-fired two missiles back-to-back from launch pad-III of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur of Balasore district.

Prithvi missile is a tactical surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP). It is deployed by India’s Strategic Forces Command.

With a capacity of carrying 500 to 1000 kg of warheads, Prithvi-II ballistic missile is powered by liquid propulsion twin engines. The missile uses an advanced inertial guidance system with manoeuvring trajectory to hit its target.

