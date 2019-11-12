President’s rule imposed in Maharashtra

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
President's rule imposed
9

Mumbai: President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday after a report from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to the centre in this regard.

The reports of the Governor said that none of the three parties he had invited since Saturday,  BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), could stake claim to power even 20 days after declaration of state election results.

Related Posts

4.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Uttarakhand

Odisha Assembly To Go Paperless This Winter Session

12 killed,3 injured in fatal road accident in Jammu and…

As the political crisis in Maharashtra deepens, the Governor recommended President’s rule in the state under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution.

Under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, in the event of a state government being unable to function as per constitutional provisions, the central government can take direct control of the state.

The Governor’s office said in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind :”The Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari having been satisfied that as the government of the State of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Art.356 of the Constitution.”

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

4.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Uttarakhand

Odisha Assembly To Go Paperless This Winter Session

12 killed,3 injured in fatal road accident in Jammu and…

1 of 7,147