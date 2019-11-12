President’s rule imposed in Maharashtra

Mumbai: President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday after a report from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to the centre in this regard.

The reports of the Governor said that none of the three parties he had invited since Saturday, BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), could stake claim to power even 20 days after declaration of state election results.

As the political crisis in Maharashtra deepens, the Governor recommended President’s rule in the state under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution.

Under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, in the event of a state government being unable to function as per constitutional provisions, the central government can take direct control of the state.

The Governor’s office said in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind :”The Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari having been satisfied that as the government of the State of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Art.356 of the Constitution.”