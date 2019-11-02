POWERGRID observes Vigilance Awareness Week

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from 28th October to 2nd November 2019 by POWERGRID in state capital Bhubaneswar.

The Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, on 1st November organised a “Walkathon” from Patia Chowk (via Infocity Square) to POWERGRID Office in Niladri Vihar.

Participants were mainly students from Schools and Colleges, POWERGRID Employees and their family members.

A total of around 300 people took part in the event.

Observance of Vigilance Awareness Week every year during the last week of October is taken up to encourage all stakeholders to collectively participate in the prevention of, and the fight against corruption and to raise public awareness regarding the existence, causes, and gravity of and the threat posed by corruption.