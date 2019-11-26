Powerful quake of 6.4-magnitude rocks Albania

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Powerful quake
Tirana: A powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake has rocked Albania on Tuesday. This has sparked panic in Tirana and the coastal city of Durres where a building collapsed.

According to the ministry of defence, the quake hit about 34 kilometres northwest of Tirana in the early hours of the morning.

Defence spokesman Albana Qajahaj told news agencies that there is considerable damage due to the quake.

A three-storey hotel in Durres collapsed while another building in the city centre was badly damaged. Damage was also reported in Thumana, 30 kilometres from Tirana.

Nearly 50 persons with minor injuries were being treated in hospital in the capital, Health Minister Ogerta Manasterliu said. No information was immediately available if anyone was killed.

 

