Poverty drags sisters to leave higher studies in Sundargarh

Rourkela: Two sisters-Jayashree Singh and Bhagyashree Singh- of Kuanrmunda village in Sundargarh district were forced to leave their studies after Matriculation due to financial constraints.

According to reports, Jayashree and Bhagyashree, daughter of Dharanidhar Singh, who belongs to an economically backward family, passed the ICSE Class 10th examination from Saint Mary’s School in June 2017 with ‘A’ grade.

However, the school authorities allegedly refused to give their certificates due to pending school fees. The certificates have been kept as a mortgage by the school since 2017, it is learnt.

Following this, the siblings failed to pursue higher studies and take admission in any college.

On being intimated about the incident, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan intervened into the matter and directed the Saint Mary’s School to handover the documents immediately, sources added.