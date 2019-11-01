Poor Oral Health May Up Hypertension Risk

Bhubaneswar: Having good dental health is extremely important for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and diet for the management of high blood pressure

A study published in the journal Hypertension, the team examined more than 3,600 people with high BP.

The researchers have opined that people with healthier gums were found to have lower blood pressure and responded better to BP-lowering medications, compared with individuals who have periodontitis — serious gum infection that damages gums and can destroy the jawbone.

Importantly, poor oral health was found to interfere with blood pressure control in people diagnosed with hypertension.

Patients with high blood pressure and the clinicians who care for them should be aware that good oral health may be just as important in controlling the condition as are several lifestyle interventions are known to help control blood pressure, such as a low-salt diet, regular exercise, and weight control, the study said.