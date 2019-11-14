Polls to Union Territory assembly soon, says J&K L-G

Jammu: Elections to the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory will be held soon, Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu said on Thursday.

The Union government had on August 5 abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir came into effect on October 31. Murmu was earlier appointed the Lieutenant Governor of J&K.

Retired IPS officer Farooq Khan and former bureaucrat KK Sharma were named as advisors to the J&K Lieutenant Governor. Khan and Sharma’s appointments will come into effect the day they join their respective posts, according to a Home Ministry order.