Police Constable Arrested For Selling Brown Sugar In City

Bhubaneswar: Intensifying its crackdown on the illegal trade of narcotics, the Quick Action Team (QAT) of Commissionerate police today arrested a constable on charges of selling brown sugar.

The accused constable has been identified as J.Bharimal, currently posted in Reserve Police in the city.

According to sources, accused Bharimal was caught red-handed while selling the contraband at Nayapalli area today. He was earlier booked in connection with a murder case in 2008 but was later acquitted.

Police have arrested him and he is being interrogated to ascertain the source of procurement of the contraband, sources said.