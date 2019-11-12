PM Narendra Modi leaves for Brazil to take part in BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a visit to Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS summit. BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The theme of the summit this year is “Economic Growth for an Innovative Future.” It is the sixth time that Mr. Modi is participating in the BRICS summit.

Before his departure, in a series of tweets, Modi said that he is looking forward to holding discussions with BRICS leaders on greater cooperation in a wide range of areas. He said, he will take part in BRICS Summit being held in Brazil on 13th and 14th November.

Modi said, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, he will address the BRICS Business Forum and interact with BRICS Business Council as well as the New Development Bank.

The Prime Minister said, improving economic linkages augur well for the BRICS nations. He said, the visit to Brazil will give him an opportunity to hold talks with President Jair M. Bolsonaro on ways to deepen the India-Brazil strategic partnership. He said, there is great potential in sectors like trade, defence, agriculture and energy.