PM Modi to visit Thailand for ASEAN summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Thailand from 2nd to 4th November to participate in the 16th ASEAN-India summit, 14th East Asia summit and 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Briefing the media in New Delhi today, MEA Secretary (East), Vijay Thakur Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will visit Bangkok on the invitation of the Prime Minister of Thailand. She said, ASEAN-related summits are an important part of our diplomacy. She informed that as his first engagement, Prime Minister will address the Indian community on 2nd November at National Indoor Stadium in Bangkok.

She said, during the event, Prime Minister Modi will release the commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Thai translation of Tirukkural (Tamil classic). She also said, Prime Minister will participate in India-ASEAN summit on 3rd November. She further said, strengthening ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanism, enhancing connectivity, deepening economic partnership, enhancing cooperation in the digital domain including cyber-security are the key agenda of the India-ASEAN summit this year.