PM Modi to lead nation on National Unity Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation tomorrow in paying tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Sardar Patel’s birthday is observed as National Unity Day.

Preparations are on full swing across the country to celebrate the Day in a grand manner. Millions of people from the length and breadth of the country will take part in different events.

Prime Minister will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity, Kevadiya, Gujarat tomorrow. He will also participate at the Ekta Diwas Parade and visit the Technology Demonstration Site. Modi will later interact with Civil Service Probationers at Kevadiya.

Since 2014, October 31st is observed as ‘National Unity Day’ and people from all walks of life participate in the Run For Unity. In his Mann Ki Baat Programme on last Sunday, Mr Modi had urged people to participate in large numbers in the ‘Run For Unity’ towards One Goal – “Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat”.

Home Minister Amit Shah will also flag off a commemorative Run For Unity from New Delhi’s Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in the morning. Around 15 thousand participants are likely to participate in it. Tomorrow, Delhi Metro services will start running from 4 AM from all terminal stations across the national capital to facilitate ‘Run for Unity’ event participants.

Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat Parv is being organised at the India Gate in New Delhi to mark the day. The broad objectives of the initiative are to promote the spirit of national integration through a deep and structured engagement between all States and Union Territories. This event is primarily to showcase the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ and also to promote the communication and artistic skills of students through various competitions.