PM Modi hails contribution of Karnataka, MP, Kerala on Statehood Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed contribution of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala on their respective Statehood Day on Friday.

PM Modi said these states have contributed their bit towards the growth of the country. The Prime Minister referred to Karnataka’s “outstanding contribution” towards India’s progress as it celebrates its “Rajyotsava”.

PM Modi tweeted: “The state’s natural beauty and people’s warm-hearted nature are well known. Praying for Karnataka’s development in the times to come”.

Karnataka came into being on this day in 1956. The Prime Minister wished the people of Madhya Pradesh on its statehood day.

PM Modi said: “On Kerala Piravi day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Kerala. People from this state have made remarkable contributions to the nation. May the people of the state be happy and prosperous”. Kerala was formed on this day in 1956.