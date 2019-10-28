PM Modi embarks on visit to Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Saudi Arabia on an official visit. He will arrive in Riyadh tonight. A few Saudi ministers are slated to meet the visiting dignitary on Tuesday.

Modi is visiting the Saudi Kingdom on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. The visit is expected to further cement the strategic partnership between the two countries.

At least 12 agreements are likely to be signed during the visit covering areas, such as civil aviation, security-related matters, defence, infrastructure & non-renewable energy sector.

An agreement to establish the Strategic Partnership Council is also expected to be signed during the visit. This will be an all encompassing bilateral mechanism which will cover an entire spectrum of relationship between the two countries. The Council will be chaired by the Prime Minister himself from the Indian side and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia from the other side.

As per reports King Salman will be hosting a royal banquet lunch in honour of Prime Minister Modi tomorrow. Later in the evening, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman will host a dinner for the Prime Minister.

Modi is also scheduled to address the FII plenary session on Tuesday. He will leave for New Delhi on the same night. The FII is also known as the ‘Davos in the Desert’ which has been hosted by Riyadh since 2017 to project the Kingdom as a potential investment hub in the region.