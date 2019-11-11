Pictorial exhibition on Odishan cultural influence across South East Asia inaugurated in city

Bhubaneswar: Resource Indica: Roots & Revelations in collaboration with Odisha Tourism organised a pictorial exhibition, documentary film and a coffee-table book on Odishan cultural influence in Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand here today.

Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Tourism, Odia Literature, Language & Culture, Government of Odisha, Manoranjan Panigrahi, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Culture, Government of Odisha and Vishal Dev, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha inaugurated the exhibition in the propitious presence of His Excellency, Mr Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro, Ambassador of Indonesia as the Guest of Honour.

‘The Pride And Glory Of Bali Yatra’ is a first of its kind project that is dedicated to throwing new light on the glorious maritime history of Odisha and the impact of this great passage of time and glorious tides on the face of the land across South East Asia. The presentations have been put together – by Sudip Sen, Director, Resource Indica: Roots & Revelations, and his core team – after much research on the subject and many visits to all the countries in South East Asia to interact with people and shoot there.

The curtain-raiser was held at Odisha State Maritime Museum, Cuttack, during Bali Yatra in November 2013. Thereafter, there have been many presentations in New Delhi, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar – in association with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Indian National Trust for Art, Culture & Heritage (INTACH) and Asiatic Society. Last year, ‘The Pride and Glory of Bali-yatra’ presented the ‘View from Indonesia’ – in collaboration with the Embassy of Indonesia, New Delhi.

This year’s edition of ‘The Pride and Glory Of Bali Yatra’ opens with a never-before pictorial exhibition on Odishan cultural influence across South East Asia; and covers Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand. The exhibition was inaugurated today at Lalit Kala Akademi and will be open to public from 12th to 14th November. The programme included screening of a documentary film and release of a coffee-table book on the subject.

Speaking on this occasion, Odisha Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said, “We are happy to present this never-before pictorial exhibition on Odishan cultural influence across South East Asia and we see it is the first of many other presentations on the subject in Odisha as well as in relevant places in South East Asia.”

In his address Principal Secretary Manoranjan Panigrahi said, “The Pride and Glory of Bali Yatra’ is a commendable effort to throw new light in the glorious maritime history of Odisha and ancient trading links across South East Asia and I take this opportunity to congratulate Mr Sudip Sen and his team at Resource Indica: Roots & Revelations for this novel initiative.”

During inauguration Tourism Commissioner-cum-Secretary Vishal Dev said, “The complete package of ‘The Pride and Glory of Bali Yatra’ – with a pictorial exhibition, documentary film, coffee-table book and calendar – on Odishan cultural influence across South East Asia is really never-before in concept, content and presentation and that is why we readily agreed to support this initiative of Resource Indica: Roots & Revelations.”

Ambassador of Indonesia, His Excellency Mr Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro said, “We have been happily associated with ‘The Pride and Glory Of Bali Yatra’ since last year – with presentations in New Delhi, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar and this year we have included Resource Indica’s ‘The Pride and Glory of Bali-yatra’ as part of our showcasing at the Indonesia pavilion at Bali Yatra in Cuttack.”

On this occasion, Mr Sudip Sen, Director, Resource Indica: Roots & Revelations said, “The objective of ‘The Pride And Glory Of Bali-yatra’ initiative, apart from throwing new light on Odishan cultural influence across South East Asia, is to rekindle the good old spirit of a adventure and enterprise that took the goodwill of Kalinga, places and all related media projects and presentations are designed to find a pride of place in the minds and hearts of people in Odisha and showcase ‘The Pride And Glory Of Bali Yatra’ to the world.”

‘The Pride And Glory Of Bali Yatra’ is an initiative of ‘Resource Indica: Roots & Revelations’ and a labour of love for the company’s founder-director, Sudip Sen, who was born in Cuttack and brought up in Odisha. Sen is a communication consultant by profession and writer, photographer and film-maker by passion.