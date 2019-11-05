Petrol Prices Cut For 5th Consecutive Day

National
By pragativadinewsservice
petrol price
1

New Delhi: Petrol prices continued a downward trend for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, while diesel prices remained unchanged after a slight dip on Monday.

Related Posts

Lawyers-Police row: Cops hold protest demanding action…

Indian nationals abducted by Myanmar insurgents freed

Next CM will be from Sena as NCP joins hand: Sanjay Raut

Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai saw a reduction of 5 paise/litre in petrol prices.

According to the Indian oil website, in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the petrol rates were — Rs 72.60/litre, Rs 75.32/litre, Rs 78.28/litre and Rs 74.45/litre respectively. The diesel rates in these metropolitan cities were — Rs 65.75/litre, Rs 68.16/litre, Rs 68.96/litre and Rs 69.50/litre respectively.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Lawyers-Police row: Cops hold protest demanding action…

Indian nationals abducted by Myanmar insurgents freed

Next CM will be from Sena as NCP joins hand: Sanjay Raut

1 of 3,180