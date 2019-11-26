Pedal for a smarter city: Mo Cycle Celebrates First Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s first Public Bike Share (PBS) system, Mo Cycle operated by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) celebrated the first anniversary on Tuesday at Rotary Bhawan here.

Minati Mohapatra, cyclist and first Arjuna Awardee from Odisha graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Expressing happiness about fun, affordable and convenient transportation options for quick trips around Bhubaneswar, Mohapatra said that Mo Cycle is a great endeavor to reduce traffic congestion, enhance space efficiency and improve air quality in the city.

“Bhubaneswar can become a smart city in the true sense if citizens adopt to cycling culture. It is far from becoming a micro-mobility alternative the city requires. I hope more and more people would take up cycling in their daily life.” Mohapatra urged to promote cycling as an environment-friendly means of commute.

Sanjeeb Panda, IPS Transport Commissioner-Cum-Chairman, State Transport Authority (STA), an avid cyclist was also present on the occasion with the members of Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club (BCAC). Addressing the gathering, Panda said, “Mo Cycle should be the focal point to make smart city Bhubaneswar. If we care for nature, we should ride the cycle.”

Talking about BCAC, the club of cycling enthusiasts, Panda said, “Cycling is the way of life for us. We do group cycling on all Sundays and it is more of an adventure for us and we enjoy long-distance rides.” The group cycled in the world’s most difficult cycling route Manali-Leh-Khardung La in the Himalayas in 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Bothra, Managing Director of CRUT said that the first year journey Mo Cycle was challenging as well as a learning experience for CRUT Team. Ruing about vandalism of Mo Cycles,

Bothra said, “Citizens need to understand this initiative is funded by tax payer’s money. Theft and vandalism are hampering the project’s expansion.”

He further said, “When the traffic congestion, pollution is increasing across the nation, an initiative like Mo Cycle is the solution to deal with it and minimize it. We need to inculcate cycling in our daily life.

Smt. Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager (P&A), CRUT gave the welcome address and the vote of thanks was given by Mr. Manoj Pradhan, Assistant Manager, PBS, Mo Cycle.

Green Warrior cyclists Suneel Kumar Doki, Rishav Rahi, Sanjib Sethu, Jyotiswaroop Panda, and Road pilots Sunil Kumar Behera and Manoj Kumar Sahoo who helped in maintenance of Mo Cycle were felicitated at the event.

While in the month of January 2019 around 1, 00,000 riders registered with Mo Cycle app, now it stands at 2, 00,000 riders. Similarly, in the month of December 2018 around 1, 00,000 rides was taken by citizens of Bhubaneswar, till November 2019, 3, 50,000 rides have been registered. In the last one year, more than 7 lakhs km distance has been covered by Mo Cycle riders saving around 2 lakhs Kgs carbon emission.

Soon Mo Cycle Physical pass will be introduced which will further ease first and last-mile connectivity. One can avail of this pass along with Mo Bus pass by paying Rs.50 extra. This will be valid for 30 days.

Earlier ‘Mo Cyclothon’ was organized to promote cycling and sustainable living with a message ‘Pedal today for better tomorrow.’ Around 100 people pedaled in 2.5 km long cyclothon which commenced from CRUT office in Bhawani Mall and culminated at Rotary Bhawan.