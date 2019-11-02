Patients in Delhi experience trouble in breathing as air quality worsens

New Delhi: Delhi is gasping for fresh air as the overall AQI is recorded at 508. Reports said several patients complained of respiratory complications.

The pollution control authority has declared ‘public health emergency’ over the deteriorating air quality index in the national capital.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded at 508 on Saturday. The Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 was marked at 330 in the ‘severe’ category.

Citing the hazardous air quality, in a major move the Delhi government has shut all schools for four days. Meanwhile, the odd-even scheme to curb the vehicular pollution on roads will kick in on November 4. The scheme is expected to bring down the pollution by 15 per cent and is also considered to be the last resort to tackle air pollution.