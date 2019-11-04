Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer: Kartik trapped in a triangle, delivers monologue

EntertainmentBollywoodEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer
5

Mumbai: The trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s new-age Pati Patni Aur Woh was released today and the lead actor is seen caught between his wife and girlfriend.

Kartik plays the role of Chintu Tyagi, a government servant from Kanpur who is married to Bhumi Pednekar’s character but has the desire for a colleague, played by Ananya Panday.

Bhumi plays Chintu’s wife who is also a teacher. Ananya is Kartik’s love interest Tapasya.

In the end, Kartik is seen giving a new monologue, this time on sex.

Related Posts

Panipat posters: First looks Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt…

Ace of Space Season 2 Finale: Watch Odia Girl Prakruti…

Shikara: Vidhu Vinod directorial to hit on Feb 21

Pati Patni Aur Woh has been directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is set to clash with Asutosh Gowariker’s Panipat on December 6.

<>
</>

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Panipat posters: First looks Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt…

Ace of Space Season 2 Finale: Watch Odia Girl Prakruti…

Shikara: Vidhu Vinod directorial to hit on Feb 21

1 of 456