Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer: Kartik trapped in a triangle, delivers monologue

Mumbai: The trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s new-age Pati Patni Aur Woh was released today and the lead actor is seen caught between his wife and girlfriend.

Kartik plays the role of Chintu Tyagi, a government servant from Kanpur who is married to Bhumi Pednekar’s character but has the desire for a colleague, played by Ananya Panday.

Bhumi plays Chintu’s wife who is also a teacher. Ananya is Kartik’s love interest Tapasya.

In the end, Kartik is seen giving a new monologue, this time on sex.

Pati Patni Aur Woh has been directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is set to clash with Asutosh Gowariker’s Panipat on December 6.

