Parichay Foundation Founder Rosalin Patasani Mishra addresses ‘Women Economic Forum’ at London

Bhubaneswar: Rosalin Patasani Mishra, Founder of Parichay Foundation, today made Odisha proud by becoming a speaker at an International Platform “Women Economic Forum” in London.

Mishra spoke on Zero Hunger, Achieve Food Security and Improved Nutrition. She was chosen among few speakers around the world.

Women Economic Forum (WEF) is a global forum of the ALL Ladies League (ALL) to foster empowering conversations, connections, community and collaborations among women entrepreneurs and leaders from ALL walks of life from across the world.

Notably, Parichay Foundation is a philanthropic organisation engaged in promoting Indian art and culture and bringing about economic and social upliftment for underprivileged in urban and rural slums of Odisha and Delhi. It has been felicitated by the President of India and recognised by the United Nations for its outstanding work.

